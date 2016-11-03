Nov 3 Casella Waste Systems Inc

* Increased its adjusted EBITDA and normalized free cash flow guidance ranges for fiscal year ending December 31, 2016.

* Casella Waste Systems Inc - Sees FY adjusted EBITDA between $116 million and $118 million

* Casella Waste Systems Inc - Sees FY normalized free cash flow between $22 million and $25 million

* Casella Waste Systems, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 results and updates guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 revenue $151.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $147.9 million

