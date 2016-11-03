UPDATE 1-Drugmaker AbbVie's quarterly revenue misses estimates
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
Nov 3 Casella Waste Systems Inc
* Increased its adjusted EBITDA and normalized free cash flow guidance ranges for fiscal year ending December 31, 2016.
* Casella Waste Systems Inc - Sees FY adjusted EBITDA between $116 million and $118 million
* Casella Waste Systems Inc - Sees FY normalized free cash flow between $22 million and $25 million
* Casella Waste Systems, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 results and updates guidance
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 revenue $151.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $147.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.