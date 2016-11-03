BRIEF-Provident Financial Services reports Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
Nov 3 Forest City Realty Trust Inc
* Forest city realty trust inc says third-quarter net loss includes an impairment of non-depreciable real estate of $307.6 million
* Forest city realty trust inc says ffo for three months ended september 30, 2016 was a loss of $225.0 million, or $0.87 per share
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Forest city reports 2016 third-quarter and year-to-date results
* Q3 loss per share $1.67
* Q3 revenue $237.5 million versus $264.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.
* Endurance announces results of special general meeting of shareholders in connection with acquisition by SOMPO