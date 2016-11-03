Nov 3 Alamo Group Inc

* "We are starting to see some signs of improvement which we think bodes well for our 2017 outlook"

* "European market could exhibit modest improvement as more clarity emerges regarding brexit"

* Alamo Group announces 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.14

* Q3 sales $216.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $227.5 million

