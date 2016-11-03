BRIEF-Provident Financial Services reports Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
Nov 3 Monogram Residential Trust Inc
* Monogram Residential Trust Inc- Narrowing range of full year core FFO and AFFO guidance
* Qtrly increase in proportionate same store NOI of 0.3%
* Qtrly AFFO $0.10 per fully diluted share
* Sees FFO $0.32 to $0.34 for full-year 2016
* Sees core FFO $0.35 to $0.37 for full-year 2016
* Sees AFFO $0.36 to $0.38 for full-year 2016
* FY2016 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Monogram Residential Trust announces third quarter 2016 results and updates 2016 outlook
* Q3 core FFO per share $0.10
* Q3 revenue $72.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.
* Endurance announces results of special general meeting of shareholders in connection with acquisition by SOMPO