BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 3 Callaway Golf Co
* Callaway Golf Co - increases 2016 full year earnings guidance
* Callaway Golf Co sees fy2016, operating expenses $345 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $177.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Callaway Golf Company announces third quarter 2016 financial results, including a 6.9% increase in net sales; continues to realize benefits from operational improvements; and increases 2016 full year earnings guidance
* Q3 loss per share $0.06
* Sees fy 2016 sales $870 million to $880 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.54
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $188 million
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $188 million

* Sees Q3 2016 sales up 6.9 percent
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share