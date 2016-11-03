Nov 3 Lannett Company Inc

* Lannett Company Inc - Revises guidance for fiscal 2017

* Lannett Company Inc sees 2017 GAAP net sales $675 million to $685 million; down from $690 million to $700 million

* Lannett Company Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP net sales $675 million to $685 million; down from $690 million to $700 million

* Lannett Company Inc sees 2017 GAAP gross margin in range of 51.5% to 52.5%, up from 50% to 51%

* Lannett Company Inc sees 2017 adjusted gross margin between 57.5% to 58.5%; up from 55% to 56%

* FY2017 revenue view $683.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lannett reports fiscal 2017 first-quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 loss per share $0.80

* Q1 sales $162 million versus I/B/E/S view $166.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S