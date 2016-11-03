Nov 3 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc
* Says third-quarter revenue at $604.2 million, compared to
$571.3 million in prior-year period
* Q3 revenue view $585.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $591.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says raising revenue guidance for year to $2.23 billion to
$2.25 billion
* Fy2016 revenue view $2.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Nu Skin enterprises reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.77 to $0.81
* Q3 earnings per share $0.98
* Sees Q4 revenue $550 million to $570 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
