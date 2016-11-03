Nov 3 Builders Firstsource Inc

* Builders Firstsource - "cost savings actions that are on target to achieve $100 - 120 million of annual cost savings before one-time integration expenses"

* Builders Firstsource reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.10

* Q3 sales $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.79 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

