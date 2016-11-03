BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 3 Kemper Corp
* Kemper Corp - qtrly net investment income increased $1.8 million to $77.7 million in q3 of 2016
* Kemper Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 operating loss per share $0.40
* Q3 loss per share $0.32
* Q3 revenue $640.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share