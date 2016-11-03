BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 3 AMN Healthcare Services Inc
* Amn Healthcare Services Inc - $150 million share repurchase program authorized
* Sees consolidated revenue $473 million - $479 million for q4 2016
* AMN Healthcare Services Inc - qtrly revenue $472.6 millions, up 23%
* Q3 revenue view $469.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $478.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AMN Healthcare announces third-quarter 2016 results and share repurchase program
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.55
* Q3 revenue $473 million versus i/b/e/s view $469.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share