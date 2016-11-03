Nov 3 CIFC LLC -

* Qtrly loss per share $0.67

* Qtrly total net revenues $40.70 million versus $24.51 million

* Fee earning assets under management $13.2 billion as of september 30, 2016, as compared to $14.1 billion as of december 31, 2015

* Cifc llc announces third quarter 2016 results