* Ciner Resources LP announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 sales $121 million versus I/B/E/S view $118.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ciner Resources LP - maintenance of business capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $11 to $13 million for 2016

* Ciner Resources LP -expect total volume sold to increase 2 pct to 4 pct; which includes an expected increase in domestic volume of 4 pct to 6 pct for 2016

* Ciner Resources LP- full year outlook remains unchanged