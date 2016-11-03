Nov 3 Greif Inc

* Greif Inc announces new $1.1 billion senior credit facility

* Greif Inc says new credit facility will be structured as an $800 million multicurrency revolving credit facility and a $300 million delayed draw term loan

* Greif Inc says has entered into a new $1.1 billion senior secured credit facility that matures in 2021

* Greif Inc says proceeds from new revolving credit facility will be used to refinance company's existing senior secured revolving facility