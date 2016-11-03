BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Nov 3 Stamps.Com Inc -
* For 2016, company currently estimates total revenue to be in a range of $340 to $360 million
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP net income per fully diluted share is expected to be in a range of $3.25 to $3.70
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share expected to be in a range of $8.00 to $8.50
* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $338.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.33
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.03
* Q3 revenue $92.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $79.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
