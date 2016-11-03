BRIEF-Provident Financial Services reports Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
Nov 3 KAR Auction Services Inc -
* Board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $500 million of company's outstanding common stock over next three years
* Sees 2016 net income per share $1.56 - $1.71
* Sees 2016 operating adjusted net income per share $2.03 - $2.18
* FY2016 revenue view $3.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announced a cash dividend today of $0.32 per share on the company's common stock, an increase of $0.03 per share
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures $ 155 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $735 - $760 million
* Reports third quarter 2016 financial results, dividend increase and share repurchase authorization
* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 revenue $773.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $770.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
