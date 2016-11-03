Nov 3 Select Medical Holdings Corp -

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $4.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects for full year of 2016 consolidated net operating revenues to be in range of $4.25 billion to $4.30 billion

* Stock repurchase program has been extended until December 31, 2017

* Announces results for third quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue $1.054 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.05 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.80 to $0.90

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.25 billion to $4.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: