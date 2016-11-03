Nov 3 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc -

* Anticipates that its capital expenditures for 2016 will be in range of $42 million to $47 million

* U.S. Silica Holdings due to current lack of visibility in its oil and gas business, will continue to refrain from providing guidance for adjusted EBITDA

* Announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.17

* Q3 revenue $137.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $138.5 million

