BRIEF-Provident Financial Services reports Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
Nov 3 Innocoll Holdings PLC
* Innocoll Holdings PLC - collaguard pre-clinical safety studies completed; ide submission on track for later this month
* Innocoll Holdings PLC - cogenzia and placebo collagen-matrix were well-tolerated in both studies
* Innocoll Holdings PLC - coact-1 and coact-2 phase 3 clinical trials for cogenzia did not achieve statistical significance in improving clinical cure in dfi
* Innocoll Holdings PLC - neither coact-1 nor coact-2 achieved statistical significance on their shared primary endpoint of clinical cure after 28 days
* Innocoll Holdings PLC says innocoll also announced submission of a new drug application (nda) for xaracoll to U.S. FDA
* Innocoll announces top-line data from phase 3 trials with cogenzia and nda submission for xaracoll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.
* Endurance announces results of special general meeting of shareholders in connection with acquisition by SOMPO