Nov 3 Innocoll Holdings PLC

* Innocoll Holdings PLC - collaguard pre-clinical safety studies completed; ide submission on track for later this month

* Innocoll Holdings PLC - cogenzia and placebo collagen-matrix were well-tolerated in both studies

* Innocoll Holdings PLC - coact-1 and coact-2 phase 3 clinical trials for cogenzia did not achieve statistical significance in improving clinical cure in dfi

* Innocoll Holdings PLC - neither coact-1 nor coact-2 achieved statistical significance on their shared primary endpoint of clinical cure after 28 days

* Innocoll Holdings PLC says innocoll also announced submission of a new drug application (nda) for xaracoll to U.S. FDA

* Innocoll announces top-line data from phase 3 trials with cogenzia and nda submission for xaracoll