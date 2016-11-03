BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 3 Arc Logistics Partners LP
* Arc Logistics Partners LP - Realized throughput of 171.2 thousand barrels per day in quarter
* Arc Logistics Partners LP - Partnership's throughput activity increased by 50.7 mbpd, or 42%, to 171.2 mbpd during Q3 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2015
* Arc Logistics Partners-Partnership's Q3 2016 net income of $6.3 million represents an increase over partnership's Q3 2015 reported net income of $2.6 million
* Arc Logistics Partners LP announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $26.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share