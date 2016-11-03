BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 4 Fidus Investment Corp :
* Fidus Investment Corp qtrly adjusted net investment income of $7.1 mln, or $0.37 per share
* Fidus Investment Corp qtrly net investment income of $6.7 mln, or $0.35 per share
* Fidus Investment - board declared a special cash dividend of $0.04 per share payable on December 16,to stockholders of record as of December 2, 2016
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 sales $45.9 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share
Jan 27 General Dynamics Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher sales across all its business units, particularly in combat systems.