Nov 4 Stag Industrial Inc :

* Qtrly net loss per basic and diluted share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stag Industrial Inc - subsequent to quarter end, board voted increase in monthly dividend by about 1 pct to $0.116667 ($1.40 annualized) per share effective Jan 2017

* Stag Industrial announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 core FFO per share $0.40