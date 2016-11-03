BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 3 Argonaut Gold Inc
* Argonaut Gold Inc - Production of 26,322 GEOS in Q3
* Argonaut Gold Inc - In 2016, company plans to produce between 115,000 and 120,000 GEOS
* Argonaut Gold Inc - Adjustment to 2016 production guidance is due to lower than anticipated production during Q3
* Argonaut Gold Inc - Plans to invest a total of $37-$39 million on capital expenditures and exploration initiatives in 2016
* Argonaut Gold announces third quarter 2016 financial results and management change
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 revenue $35 million versus $32.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share