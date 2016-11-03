BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 3 Otelco Inc
* Otelco Inc qtrly diluted net income per share $0.33
* Otelco Inc - On October 31, notified FCC that all of eligible rlecs would accept their alternative connect america cost model ("A-CAM") offer
* Otelco Inc - Acceptance of A-CAM funding will provide a slight positive impact on company, beginning in 2017
* Otelco Inc - There may be a second decision point once FCC completes its review of elections made by all of rate-of-return companies
* Otelco Inc - Company has retained bank Street Group LLC as its financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives
* Otelco reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue fell 2.6 percent to $17.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share