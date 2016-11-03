Nov 4 Noble Corporation Plc :

* Utilization of company's 14 jackup rigs was 80 pct in Q3 compared to 83 pct in previous quarter

* Qtrly average rig utilization 59 pct versus 82 pct

* Noble Corporation plc - at September 30, 2016, Noble's total contract backlog was $4.7 bln

* Qtrly average dayrate $238,869 versus $385,755

* "preservation of liquidity remains a chief component of our financial strategy as we plan ahead"

* Noble Corporation plc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $385 mln versus I/B/E/S view $408.7 mln

* Q3 loss per share $0.23

* Q3 loss per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S