UPDATE 1-Drugmaker AbbVie's quarterly revenue misses estimates
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
Nov 3 Argonaut Gold Inc
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says in 2016, company plans to produce between 115,000 and 120,000 GEOS
* Says exploration and other capital expenditures in 2016 are expected to amount to approximately $5 million
* Argonaut Gold announces third quarter 2016 financial results and management change
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 revenue $35 million versus $32.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.