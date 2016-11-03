Nov 3 Martinrea International Inc

* Martinrea International Inc sees Q4 sales, excluding tooling sales, will range from $860 to $900 million

* Sees adjusted net earnings per share in range of $0.33 to $0.37 on a basic and diluted basis for Q4

* Martinrea - Q4 sales expected to be impacted by customer announcement of plant shutdowns to reduce inventory on ford escape and fusion platforms

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Martinrea International - Lower volumes on some Chrysler business will impact net earnings per share for Q4 by approximately 3 to 4 cents

* Martinrea International Inc. releases third quarter results and announces dividend

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.34

* Q3 sales C$914.7 million versus I/B/E/S view C$954.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: