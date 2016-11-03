BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 3 Minerals Technologies Inc
* Minerals Technologies Inc- Repaid $50 million in principal during Q3 and $140 million year-to-date and intends to continue using excess cash flow to repay debt
* Minerals Technologies Inc- Foreign exchange had an unfavorable impact on sales of $5.4 million in quarter
* Reg-Minerals Technologies reports third quarter earnings of $1.18 per share, or $1.17 per share, excluding special items
* Q3 earnings per share $1.18
* Q3 sales $400 million versus I/B/E/S view $430.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $1.17 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share