UPDATE 1-Drugmaker AbbVie's quarterly revenue misses estimates
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
Nov 3 Great Plains Energy Inc -
* Westar acquisition on track for spring 2017 completion
* Company increased quarterly dividend on common stock
* Sees adjusted earnings per share between $1.75 to $1.85 for 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Great plains energy reports strong third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.86
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.00 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc's quarterly adjusted revenue missed analysts' estimate, in part due to lower-than-expected sales of its hepatitis C drug and cancer treatment.
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.