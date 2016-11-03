Nov 3 Summit Midstream Partners lp

* Summit Midstream Partners LP - Natural gas volume throughput averaged 1,572 million cubic feet per day ("MMcf/d") in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 8.7%

* Summit Midstream Partners LP - SMLP is reaffirming its FY capex guidance of $150.0 million to $200.0 million

* Summit Midstream Partners LP- Expect full year 2016 adjusted ebitda to be at or above top end of $270.0 million to $290.0 million guidance range

* Summit Midstream Partners LP - SMLP expects to report an average full year 2016 distribution coverage ratio of 1.20x to 1.25x

* Summit Midstream Partners LP- Qtrly total revenue$95.07 million versus $115.20 million

* Q3 revenue view $101.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

