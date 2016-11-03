BRIEF-Provident Financial Services reports Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
Nov 3 Summit Midstream Partners lp
* Summit Midstream Partners LP - Natural gas volume throughput averaged 1,572 million cubic feet per day ("MMcf/d") in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 8.7%
* Summit Midstream Partners LP - SMLP is reaffirming its FY capex guidance of $150.0 million to $200.0 million
* Summit Midstream Partners LP- Expect full year 2016 adjusted ebitda to be at or above top end of $270.0 million to $290.0 million guidance range
* Summit Midstream Partners LP - SMLP expects to report an average full year 2016 distribution coverage ratio of 1.20x to 1.25x
* Summit Midstream Partners LP- Qtrly total revenue$95.07 million versus $115.20 million
* Q3 revenue view $101.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Summit Midstream Partners, LP reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.
* Endurance announces results of special general meeting of shareholders in connection with acquisition by SOMPO