BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 3 Blackpearl Resources Inc
* Blackpearl Resources Inc - Production averaged 10,951 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day in Q3 2016, a 46% increase compared to Q3 2015 volumes
* Blackpearl Resources Inc - Oil and gas revenues in q3 2016 were $32.4 million, a 56% increase
* Blackpearl Resources Inc - Anticipate average oil and gas production in 2016 to be approximately 10,000 boe/d
* Estimated funds flow from operations for year is expected to be between $42 and $45 million
* Blackpearl Resources Inc - Sees FY capital spending for year is now expected to be between $7 and $10 million
* Blackpearl Resources Inc- Qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Blackpearl announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.