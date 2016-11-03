BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 3 North American Palladium Ltd
* North American Palladium Ltd- Commercial production from B2 zone is expected to commence in Q3 2017
* North American Palladium Ltd - Produced 33,165 ounces of payable palladium in Q3 compared to 57,914 ounces of palladium in Q3 2015
* North American Palladium - Production guidance for 2016 of between 160,000 to 175,000 payable ounces is revised to between 150,000 to 155,000 ounces
* North American Palladium announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share C$0.03
* Q3 revenue C$48.5 million versus C$64.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share