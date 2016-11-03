BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 3 Tahoe Resources Inc
* Tahoe Resources Inc - well positioned to achieve its full-year 2016 production and cost guidance
* Sees 2016 silver production 18 - 21 moz
* Tahoe Resources Inc - sees 2016 gold production 370 - 430 koz
* Tahoe Resources Inc - sees fy exploration expense $15 - $20 million
* Q3 revenue $595.1 million
* Q3 revenue view $244.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 2016 production total of 5.0 million ounces silver and 98,419 ounces gold
* Tahoe Resources reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share