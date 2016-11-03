Nov 3 Tahoe Resources Inc

* Tahoe Resources Inc - well positioned to achieve its full-year 2016 production and cost guidance

* Sees 2016 silver production 18 - 21 moz

* Tahoe Resources Inc - sees 2016 gold production 370 - 430 koz

* Tahoe Resources Inc - sees fy exploration expense $15 - $20 million

* Q3 revenue $595.1 million

* Q3 revenue view $244.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 2016 production total of 5.0 million ounces silver and 98,419 ounces gold

* Tahoe Resources reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S