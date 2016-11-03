Nov 3 Lightstream Resources Ltd -

* Lightstream announces third quarter 2016 results

* Total debt at end of quarter was $1,595.3 million compared to $1,574.6 million at end of q2

* Q3 average production was 23,837 boepd (68% light oil and liquids weighted), a 5% decrease from previous quarter

* Qtrly basic FFO loss per share $0.04

* Q3 loss per share $0.41