Nov 3 Alliance Healthcare Services Inc :

* Alliance healthcare services inc - sees FY capital expenditures $75 - $90 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted ebitda $130 - $150 million

* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc - net income per share on a diluted basis was impacted by net charges of $0.21 in Q3

* Alliance healthcare services reports results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $127.1 million versus $120.8 million

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $505 million to $535 million