AbbVie revenue rises 6.2 pct
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.
Nov 3 Goeasy Ltd :
* Goeasy Ltd - revenue for Q3 of 2016 increased to $87.8 million, an increase of 12.6% from $78.0 million in q3 of 2015.
* Goeasy Ltd - adjusted diluted earnings per share for quarter was $0.64
* Goeasy Ltd - 2016 ending easyfinancial gross consumer loans receivable target has been narrowed to $370 to $380 million
* Goeasy Ltd - qtrly earnings per share $0.36
* Goeasy Ltd- targets for 2018 remain unchanged
* Revenue growth target for 2016 has been moderated to a range of 14% to 16%
* Goeasy-FY easyfinancial operating margin target to a range of 35% to 38% while maintaining FY loan loss rates within targeted range of 14% to 16%
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Goeasy Ltd reports record performance for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016
* Q3 same store sales fell 4.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harvest One announces increase to size of previously announced financing related to acquisition of ACMPR licensed medical cannabis producer United Greeneries...
* Qtrly total operating revenues $176 million versus $146 million