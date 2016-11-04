Nov 3 Western Forest Products Inc :
* Continued to implement strategy of optimizing operations
and investing in mills to improve margins
* Anticipate export and domestic sawlog markets will remain
strong in Q4 of 2016
* Western Forest Products - twelve-month standstill period
of softwood lumber agreement, which precluded trade action by
U.S. expired Oct 11, 2016
* Western Forest Products-with no new agreement in place,
there could be us government trade action against Canadian
softwood lumber imports at any time
* Western announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.04
* Q3 revenue C$322.7 million versus C$278.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: