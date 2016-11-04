BRIEF-Customers Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Customers Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016
Nov 3 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
* Chemtrade provides update regarding regulatory approvals related to its offer for Canexus Corporation
* Canadian competition bureau has issued supplementary information request ( "sir")
* Chemtrade -"sir" is with respect to previously announced offer by a unit of co to acquire all of issued, outstanding shares of Canexus Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Unity Bancorp reports quarterly net income increased 20% and annual earnings increased 38%