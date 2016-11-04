Nov 3 Eagle Energy Inc

* Eagle Energy Inc. announces third quarter 2016 results

* On track to post FY results at upper end of production guidance range, lower end of current operating cost guidance range

* Forecast our 2016 year-end net debt to reduce to $59 million

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.11

* Qtrly revenue $12.9 million versus $13.4 million

* Sees FY average production 3,400 to 3,800 BOE/D

* Sees FY capital budget $5.0 mm

* Achieved quarterly production of 4,085 barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: