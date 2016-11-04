Nov 3 Parkland Fuel Corp

* Parkland Fuel Corporation reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $60.4 million

* "Remain confident in our ability to deliver our 2016 guidance of $235 to $265 million in adjusted EBITDA"

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15

* Qtrly sales and operating revenue $1.64 billion versus $1.86 billion

