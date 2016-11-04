Nov 4 Callidus Capital Corp

* Callidus capital reports results for third quarter 2016

* Qtrly revenue of $44.2 million, decreased 4% ($1.8 million) from Q2 2016 and decreased 9% ($4.3 million) from Q3 2015.

* Qtrly earnings per share (diluted) of $0.43

* Formal privatization process is now underway and is expected to be completed before end of Q2 of 2017.