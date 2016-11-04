UPDATE 4-Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln, spin off R&D unit
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds fund manager, analyst, updates shares)
Nov 4 Chembio Diagnostics Inc
* Chembio agrees to acquire Malaysia-based RVR Diagnostics and establish operations in Southeast Asia
* Chembio will pay up to $1.5 million in cash and up to $2 million in Chembio Stock
* Chembio also will forgive $250,000 currently owed by RVR to Chembio
* Chembio diagnostics-to acquire RVR Diagnostics, a Malaysian, privately-held manufacturer, distributor of POC diagnostic tests for infectious diseases
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.