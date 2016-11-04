Nov 4 Aes Corp -
* Aes reports strong year-to-date cash flow and reaffirms
full-year 2016 guidance
* Aes Corp says completed 552 MW of projects under
construction in October 2016, bringing year-to-date completion
to 2,966 MW
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $14.71
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $0.95
to $1.05
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.26
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
