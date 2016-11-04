BRIEF-Agrium sees US corn plantings 90-92 million acres in 2017
Jan 25 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking at CIBC investor conference in British Columbia:
Nov 4 Itt Inc
* ITT announces agreement to acquire Axtone
* Deal for approximately $118 million
* Transaction represents a cash consideration of approximately $118 million
* Deal will be primarily funded from company's foreign cash (assumes $1.09 USD per EUR1 euro)
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to itt earnings in first full year after closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking at CIBC investor conference in British Columbia:
Jan 25 Canadian energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said it would buy U.S.-based WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion), the latest company pushing deeper into natural gas distribution.
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies