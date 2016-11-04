BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
Nov 4 Supremex Inc
* Supremex announces Q3 2016 results and declares a 9.1% dividend increase
* Board of directors approved a 9.1% increase to quarterly dividend payment of $0.06 per share
* Q3 revenues increased by 12.6% year-over-year, to $36.5 million.
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.10
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.11, revenue view c$38.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
* McDonald's Canada - beginning February 21, 2017 , all day breakfast selections will be served in participating McDonald's restaurants across country
* World stocks index near record high after Dow breaks 20,000