BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
Nov 4 CSI Compressco LP
* CSI Compressco LP announces third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly net loss per diluted common unit $0.47
* Lowered total capital expenditure forecast for 2016 to $19 million to $20 million
* On November 3, 2016, executed an amendment to existing secured credit facility
* Amendment converted credit facility to asset-based facility, increased leverage ratio covenant to 5.95x through Q2 of 2018
* Q3 revenue $70.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $79.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's Canada - beginning February 21, 2017 , all day breakfast selections will be served in participating McDonald's restaurants across country
* World stocks index near record high after Dow breaks 20,000