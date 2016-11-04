Nov 4 CSI Compressco LP

* CSI Compressco LP announces third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly net loss per diluted common unit $0.47

* Lowered total capital expenditure forecast for 2016 to $19 million to $20 million

* On November 3, 2016, executed an amendment to existing secured credit facility

* Amendment converted credit facility to asset-based facility, increased leverage ratio covenant to 5.95x through Q2 of 2018

* Q3 revenue $70.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $79.2 million