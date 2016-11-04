BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
Nov 4 Ameren Corp
* Ameren announces third quarter 2016 results and raises 2016 earnings guidance range
* Q3 earnings per share $1.52
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ameren Corp qtrly total operating revenue $1,859 million versus $1,833 million last year
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.65 to $2.75
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
* McDonald's Canada - beginning February 21, 2017 , all day breakfast selections will be served in participating McDonald's restaurants across country
* World stocks index near record high after Dow breaks 20,000