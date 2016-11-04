BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
Nov 4 Telephone And Data Systems Inc
* Telephone And Data Systems Inc - 2016 guidance reaffirmed
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $5.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.11
* TDS reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $1.301 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.32 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's Canada - beginning February 21, 2017 , all day breakfast selections will be served in participating McDonald's restaurants across country
* World stocks index near record high after Dow breaks 20,000