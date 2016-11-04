BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
Nov 4 Ibex Technologies Inc
* Believes it has sufficient funds to meet obligations, planned expenditures for ensuing twelve months as they fall due
* Ibex reports results for the year ended july 31, 2016
* Q4 sales c$861,800 versus c$1.249 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's Canada - beginning February 21, 2017 , all day breakfast selections will be served in participating McDonald's restaurants across country
* World stocks index near record high after Dow breaks 20,000