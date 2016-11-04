Nov 4 Charter Financial Corp:

* Charter Financial announces fiscal 2016 earnings of $11.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Charter Financial - net interest income increased to $12.2 million for Q3 compared with $9.3 million for quarter ended September 30, 2015

* Says quarterly growth in tangible book value per share of $0.25 to $11.36 at September 30, 2016