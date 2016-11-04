BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
Nov 4 Charter Financial Corp:
* Charter Financial announces fiscal 2016 earnings of $11.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Charter Financial - net interest income increased to $12.2 million for Q3 compared with $9.3 million for quarter ended September 30, 2015
* Says quarterly growth in tangible book value per share of $0.25 to $11.36 at September 30, 2016
* McDonald's Canada - beginning February 21, 2017 , all day breakfast selections will be served in participating McDonald's restaurants across country
* World stocks index near record high after Dow breaks 20,000