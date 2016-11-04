Nov 4 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc

* Atara Bio announces third quarter 2016 financial results and recent highlights

* Q3 loss per share $0.88

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc - Have also submitted our Phase 3 trial protocols to FDA, and look forward to initiation of these trials by year end